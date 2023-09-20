George Kittle’s Wife Puts On Enormous Boots And Parties With 49ers WAGs

Videos by OutKick

Claire Kittle — the wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle — threw on the largest red boots known to man and partied with her fellow WAGs before the Niners’ big win Sunday.

And, just like that, our girl reclaims her spot atop the NFL WAG rankings. Did she really lose it, though? I don’t think so. But the competition is fierce, and Claire was quiet this past summer.

The season is here, though, and the real ones come out to play when the lights are back on. That’s exactly what George Kittle and the 49ers have done through two weeks and it’s exactly what Claire and the rest of the San Francisco WAGs have done, too.

Claire Kittle and George Kittle are an elite NFL power couple

My goodness. What are those? Are they boots? I’ve never seen a pair like that, and I’m not sure we ever will again.

George Kittle is a real wild card in the NFL and his wife is the same on Instagram. You never know what you’re gonna get with Claire Kittle, but you can bet your bottom dollar it’s gonna be a wild ride.

The 49ers, by the way, are once again an absolute wagon — and that’s without George even really trying yet.

The star tight end hasn’t really been targeted too much over the first two weeks, yet the Niners have crushed both the Steelers and Rams to dust.

And now they get the terrible Giants — without Saquon Barkley — on a short week? Yeah, OK. Good luck.

I bet Claire and the girls will be on hand for it. Don’t know what she has up her sleeve tomorrow, but it’s gonna be tough to match those boots.

Our girl has always found a way, though, and I would assume she will Thursday night.

Good luck Giants. Good luck to the custom-made boots industry, too.