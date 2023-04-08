George Foreman’s Sexual Abuse Accusers Want Him To Take Lie Detector Test

Videos by OutKick

The two women who accused George Foreman of sexual abuse have challenged him to take a lie detector test.

Last summer, Gwen Hunter and Denise Shipes accused the two-time world heavyweight champ of sexual abuse 45 years ago when they were minors. They sued him for upwards of $50 million.

And they claim Foreman, now 74, framed them as liars when he countersued them for defamation in January.

Foreman told TMZ Hunter reached out before filing the lawsuit to demand $12 million in hush money.

The women’s attorney, Samuel Dordulian, told TMZ both accusers have taken polygraph tests of their own with “one of the world’s leading experts.”

They say they have passed their own lie detector tests. Now, they want Foreman to undergo a test with the same operator, where he has to answer questions regarding the allegations.

You know — really grill him on it.

I’m sorry, that wasn’t funny.

It was a little funny.

Anyway, while we can’t make judgments on the situation, it’s important to note the timing. A biopic of the boxer — “Big George Foreman” — hits theaters April 28.

Foreman denies the allegations.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations,” Foreman said. “The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

Foreman continued: “I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

California law allows childhood sexual abuse survivors to file civil suits. Most of the suits are settled out of court.