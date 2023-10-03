Geno Smith Fights With Giants Players, Hits Locker Room After Limping Off Field

Videos by OutKick

A second-quarter drive for Geno Smith started with him completing a pass (to himself) and hobbling off the field after a spat with Giants players.

It all started when a batted pass from Geno fell back in his arms. Smith took off for the first down until a horsecollar grab from Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons pushed him out of bounds, short of the first.

Geno Smith showed his frustration after Isaiah Simmons tackled him on the sideline 😳#SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/d0trgckmkc — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Geno Smith. Love that. Talk your talk. pic.twitter.com/oJHK7FakXE — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) October 3, 2023

Smith’s legs got tangled underneath Simmons on the tackle. He got up, hobbled over to Giants safety Xavier McKinney and started to bicker. A small scrum broke out. Both teams eventually pulled Smith and McKinney apart.

Smith exited the game with four minutes left in the half. The Seahawks QB went to the medical tent and departed to the locker room.

The Seahawks were forced to insert backup Drew Lock with three minutes left in the period. Geno sat out the rest of the half but later returned for the third quarter.

Geno Smith completes a pass to himself vs #Giants pic.twitter.com/8qiNih8dUe — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 3, 2023

Geno still looked fairly ticked off. Worst of all, he was unable to return to the field. A medical cart came out for Smith on the Seattle sideline.

MetLife booed the Giants off the field at halftime.

