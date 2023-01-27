Geno Auriemma Goes Nuts On ESPN Reporter During Halftime Interview

Videos by OutKick

Geno Auriemma has been in the game for a loooooooooong time, but the legendary UConn women’s basketball coach still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Just ask ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.

Auriemma took out a half’s worth of frustration on Rowe over some questionable refereeing in Thursday’s game against Tennessee.

The 68-year-old lashed out when Rowe asked him how he planned to to address putting Tennessee on the free throw line after the Huskies racked up eight personal fouls amid a 19-7 Tennessee run before the half.

“How do I address it? How do I address it? You don’t address it,” Auriemma said (yelled). “This is what you get when you come down here. The game was called one way, then it changed. Nothing else changed. We didn’t change. Nothing else changed.”

Geno Auriemma was livid with the officiating during his halftime interview of Tennessee-UConn game pic.twitter.com/istkqp8hil — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 27, 2023

Head on a swivel, Holly!

Geno Auriemma has been around the block a few times – he’s been UConn’s coach since 1985 – so when he gets pissed about something, it’s probably legit.

I don’t pretend to know – nor care – about basketball in any form, so I’ll take Geno’s word on it here. Any time a 68-year-old starts waving his arms and pointing in every which direction before storming off, you listen and take notes.

Geno Auriemma of UConn still has plenty of fire in the belly. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

I can only hope to have this sort of fire in the belly when I’m nearing 70. No shot that I will, but I’m gonna give it my best.

Anyway, all’s well that ends well for Geno and Huskies, who went on to win their 12th straight game, 84-67.

I don’t know anything about women’s college basketball beyond the fact that UConn has been a damn wagon for decades now, so it’s good to see our guy Geno not taking his foot off the gas in 2023.