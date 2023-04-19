‘Genius’ Marathon Winner Disqualified After Using Car To Skip Ahead

Videos by OutKick

A marathon winner is running away from accountability after it was discovered that she used a car to cheat.

Scottish ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski placed third in the GB Ultras race this past weekend in the United Kingdom. The 49.7 mile race takes place from Manchester to Liverpool.

But unlike other athletes who have used PEDs and steroids to gain an advantage, Zakrzewski decided to go above and beyond in the book of cheating.

This genius decided to hop in a damn car and drive over 2.5 miles to get out in front of nearly everyone else in the race.

MARATHON WINNER MADE UP 25 MINUTES

Questions began to rise after race officials started crunching the numbers and speaking with eyewitnesses, who said that Joasia had been missing for part of the race.

“The issue has been investigated and, having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route,” event officials said.

They have since disqualified Zakrzewski and moved the 4th place finisher up to 3rd.

SHE RAN FASTER THAN USAIN BOLT

News flash to every runner out there thinking about cheating – there are cameras EVERYWHERE Always assume someone is watching you at every point, especially in an athletic competition. Oh, and don’t be like Rosie Ruiz and take the subway either.

And just like some of the dumbest criminals out there, Zakrzewski clearly didn’t think her plan through.

The data showed that Zakrzewski made up for 25 minutes at one point in the race. Apparently she literally “kicked it into second gear,” and was able to make up for lost time.

And if that wasn’t enough – she apparently ran a mile in 100 seconds, which is equivalent to running 36 mph.

Usain Bolt’s top speed during his world record run was 27.3 mph.

This person really thought they were faster than USAIN BOLT, of all people?

Zakrzewski said afterwards that she cheated because she was ‘tired, jetlagged, and felt sick.’