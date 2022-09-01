LGBTQ Community Should Be Afraid of Gays Against Groomers, Founder Tells Tomi Lahren

Is the LGBTQ community scared of Gays Against Groomers? Do they support the coalition’s efforts? Founder Jaimee Michell joined Tomi Lahren to discuss.

“I think they’re very scared of us, as they should be,” Jaimee told Tomi. “They don’t really know what to do with us.”

The Gays Against Groomers founder said it is kind of a double edged sword on their end.

“You know, we’re playing, we like to play by their rules when it benefits us,” she continued. “I mean, we’re a minority. We’re gay people. Aren’t they supposed to really raise our voices and care about us?”

Here’s everything Tomi and Jaimee discussed on Tomi Lahren is Fearless:

