Gassy Soccer Star Marcelo Scores DUDE Wipes Care Package

Marcelo’s week got off to a stinky start, but the soccer star could come out of it smelling like roses.

On Wednesday, OutKick told you that Marcelo had been demoted from soccer club Lyon because of his farting habit, which apparently hit the club’s manager and sporting director the wrong way.

Upon catching wind of the situation, DUDE Wipes, a popular bathroom hygiene company, decided to try and deodorize the situation by sending a care package to the gassy Brazilian.

Per TMZ, the Chicago-based company set aside a whole year’s worth of wipes and spray in an effort to save the nostrils of Marcelo’s teammates and coaches, while simultaneously hoping to keep him from being demoted for a second time.

(photo c/o of TMZ)

Along with cases of flushable wipes and a bottle of spray, DUDE Wipes included a simple message within Marcelo’s free shipment of freshness: “Dear Marcelo, We hope this help. DW”

Following his stinky summer demotion from Lyon to Lyon II, Marcelo had his contract terminated in January. Two days later, he signed with Bordeaux, a club that competes in Ligue 1, the top division in French soccer.

Both Marcelo and Bordeaux have struggled of late, losing eight of ten. But now that DUDE Wipes is in the picture, it may be time for him to quit hesitating on the pitch and let ‘er rip.

