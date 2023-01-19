Man Fights An Entire Group Of People In Insane Brawl Video

A man is going mega-viral after he successfully managed to hold an entire group of people during a gas station fight.

In a video circulating Twitter (which has more than seven million views in less than 48 hours), a group of people came up to a man by himself at a gas station.

It was clear tensions were high, but instead of de-escalating, things popped off in a major way. Several people jumped the man, and all of them learned a very important lesson in life.

You might find yourself getting lit up if you mess with the wrong person. Not only did the man fend off the entire group, but he rag-dolled a few of them. You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

This is an all-time great fight video.

We’re certainly no strangers to fight content here at OutKick. For the faithful readers of Joe Kinsey’s awesome screencaps (what’s wrong with you if you’re not reading?), you can catch fight videos on a pretty regular basis.

However, this is next level. This is almost out of a movie, and at first I wondered if it was staged. How could one guy successfully fight off what appeared to be at least eight people. It honestly could have been more.

Yet, it appears very real. That dude was landing bombs and at one point was beating the hell out of someone with a trash can.

The funniest part of the video by far is the random dude in the blue baseball cap who tried to tell everyone to not do it.

What did he know and when did he know it? For some reason, he knew the guy in the jersey was not going to lose. Yet, nobody wanted to hear his opinion.

It’s only January 2023, but we already have a very strong contender for fight video of the year. That was a butt kicking unlike stuff we usually see. A complete and total beatdown.