Massive Brawl Erupts At A Popeyes

One woman at a Popeyes found out the hard way messing with restaurant workers is probably not a good idea.

An absolutely absurd video shows an altercation that started at the cash register when a customer and Popeyes employee both appeared to throw something at each other.

The employee came out from behind the register, and it was immediately off to the races as all hell broke loose. Watch the carnage unfold below.

Nothing gets the blood going like this Popeyes fight.

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw a fight like this unfold. Popeyes is supposed to be a place for some tasty chicken (I’ve honestly never even had it), but that’s not what happened here.

These people weren’t bonding over some fried and juicy chicken sandwiches. They were trading blows after they decided to throw stuff at the register.

Massive brawl breaks out at a Popeyes in viral video. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TheFightCentral/status/1597184925496913925)

While it’s honestly not clear who started it, the situation does go to show that if numbers aren’t on your side, you’re probably cooked.

There were multiple people giving that customer an absolute beatdown. She had virtually no chance outnumbered at least 4:1 once the melee truly kicked off.

Next time, just get another chicken sandwich, take a deep breath and relax.

P.S.: Look at this king just chilling waiting to order as the world collapses around him. Ice in his veins!