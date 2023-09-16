Gary Vee Uncorks Absurd Sports Take About Kids Wearing Nuggets Jerseys: ‘F**king Losing’

Videos by OutKick

Gary Vee is the proud owner of what might be the worst sports take of 2023.

The internet influencer has built an entire brand on being a motivational guy who drops f-bombs and tells people to get their lives together. People love him. I find it cringe beyond belief. Are people really taking advice from a random dude on the internet? Seems like it, and it makes no sense to me.

Well, when he’s not dropping viral clips telling people how to elevate up in life, he’s busy telling kids they’re losers if they were a Denver Nuggets jersey and aren’t from Denver.

“Kids out there. If you are walking around right now and you do not live in Denver and you have a Nuggets jersey, let me give you an insight. You are insecure…If you were walking around this morning and you got a fucking Nuggets jersey and you’re not from Denver, you’re f*cking losing because you’re using someone else’s success to put a BAND-AID on your insecurity,” Gary Vee said during an appearance on the “Pat Bev Pod.”

“If you do not live in Denver and you have a Nuggets jersey, let me give you an insight: You are insecure.” –@garyvee@patbevpod pic.twitter.com/igzGWmK83x — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2023

Gary Vee goes full cringe with Denver Nuggets take.

What’s the one rule of the internet, folks? What’s the one thing you shouldn’t ever do on the internet? We all know the answer. Let’s say it together:

Never go full cringe.

You just can’t do it, and that’s exactly what Gary Vee did here. He went full cringe, and he can’t go back. That’s especially saying something because Gary Vee’s entire brand is cringe as hell to anyone who isn’t easily swayed.

Gary Vee shares unbelievably dumb opinion on kids wearing Denver Nuggets jerseys. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Can he be entertaining? Sure. Does he have some solid advice? Without a doubt, but overall, the man is wildly cringe and over-the-top.

He talks in a fashion that makes it seem like every single person needs to own their own business, be a CEO, own a private and quit their job to become an entrepreneur. It’s comically stupid.

Gary V unleashes wild jersey take.

Now, he’s out here taking shots at kids not from Denver wearing Nuggets jerseys. He’s talking like I do when I’m mocking online influencers.

We’re taking shots at kids now? What a world. For the record, I think kids should wear whatever jerseys they want. Adults are different, but that’s a story for another time.

I grew up in Wisconsin – shoutout to all my Badgers out there – and was a Pistons fan growing up before the NBA went woke because of my family’s ties to Michigan. I had a Darko Milicic and a Ben Wallace jersey as a kid. I guess it was just a BAND-AID!

And before any of you think I’m kidding, yes, I 100% had a Darko Milicic jersey. Got it in 2003 shortly after he was drafted. It was a 2XL because that’s all the NBA shop had. I thought he was going to be a star. I was very, very, very wrong.

It now hangs in a closet, and I sometimes bring it out from time to time to think about what could have been.

This is a photo of my Darko Milicic jersey. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Wear whatever jersey you want if you’re a kid. Definitely don’t listen to an Instagram influencer who goes full cringe on the internet. Finally, you have to listen to Tim Dillon’s Gary Vee rant. It’s incredible. Enjoy!