Gary Player Ranks The Masters As The Worst Of The Four Majors, Could Have Something To Do With His Son Being Banned From Augusta National

Gary Player has three green jackets in his closet, but that doesn’t mean that he loves the Masters. In fact, the South African doesn’t really think there’s anything all that special about the year’s first major championship.

Player recently spoke with the Daily Mail about his final Masters win in 1978. After recalling that special Sunday in which he shot 64 to win by a shot, Player took an unexpected dig at the tournament.

He believes it’s the worst of the four majors.

“But, never mind the Masters, the Open is by far the greatest tournament on the planet,” he told the Daily Mail before pausing. “I rate the Open at one, the U.S. Open two, PGA three and Augusta four; Four marvelous tournaments.”

“[The Masters is] the youngest of the majors,” Player said. “The others are steeped in tradition and history and they still have to catch up. Nothing comes to the top without time.”

Gary Player ranks the Masters fourth among golf’s major championships, which is absurd. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Gary Player may be the only person on Earth that ranks the four major championships in that order.

Having The Open in the No. 1 spot is completely acceptable, I’ll even give him the benefit of the doubt in having the U.S. Open as the second-best major, but to put the Masters behind the PGA Championship is utterly asinine.

Gary Player And His Family Have An Interesting History With The Masters

Player ranking the Masters fourth is even more eye-opening given the fact that he is an honorary starter and hits the tournament’s opening tee shots alongside Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.

The 87-year-old does have an interesting relationship with Augusta National that could very well play a role in his rankings.

During the opening tee shot ceremony ahead of the 2021 Masters, Player’s son, Wayne, was caught promoting a golf ball company. Wayne pulled out a sleeve of golf balls and strategically held them next to Lee Elder throughout the ceremony knowing he’d be getting plenty of screen time.

Elder – the first African-American to play in the Masters in 1975 – joined Jack Nicklaus and Player on the first tee for the ceremonial opening tee shot that Thursday morning. He passed away later that year at the age of 87.

Wayne was removed and given a lifetime ban for his stunt on the first tee.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris