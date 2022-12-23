Golf Legend Gary Player Suing Grandson As Family Memorabilia Battle Takes An Ugly Turn

The scandal involving Gary Player, his golf memorabilia, and his own family just got uglier as the nine-time major winner has reportedly filed a lawsuit against his grandson.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Player filed a lawsuit against his son, Marc, in November for selling some of his memorabilia without permission. The latest suit includes Marc’s son, Damian, accusing him of trying to find buyers for some of Player’s memorabilia in storage and having sold or help sold some of the Hall of Famer’s Rolex watches.

“Only with the greatest reluctance and after many years of trying to avoid this did Gary have to enforce his rights in this way,” Player’s attorney, Stuart Singer, said.

The report states that upwards of $600,000 worth of memorabilia was sold against Player’s wishes in 2021 including his 1974 Masters trophy for $523,483, golf shoes he wore in the 52nd Masters for $1,171, and a set of irons he used in the 1965 U.S. Open for just shy of $18,000.

Gary Player’s sone, Wayne, holding a sleeve of golf balls next to Lee Elder at the Masters. (Getty Images)

Gary Player Family Drama

Player is no stranger to family drama. Golf fans certainly remember the stunt his son Wayne pulled at the 2021 Masters.

Caddying for his father during the Honorary Starters ceremony, Wayne saw it as an opportune time to do a bit of marketing. He pulled out a sleeve of golf balls and strategically held them next to Lee Elder throughout the ceremony knowing he’d be getting plenty of screen time.

You can see Wayne and his sleeve of golf balls in the photo above.

Elder – the first African-American to play in the Masters in 1975 – joined Jack Nicklaus and Player on the first tee for the ceremonial opening tee shot that Thursday morning. He passed away later that year at the age of 87.

Wayne got banned from Augusta National for his marketing stunt and claimed that he was able to talk to Elder prior to his passing to clear the air.

“I called and I said, ‘You know, Lee, I love you guys.’ You know, everyone said I was disrespectful for a special moment in time,” Player said. “I said I was sorry, and I didn’t mean to take up his special time. And he said, ‘Wayne, you know how much I love you. Right?’ It didn’t cross his mind. That’s important for people to know.”

The golf ball Wayne promoted that day was a brand by the name of Vero, a brand his father has played in the past.

