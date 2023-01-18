A prankster managed to blast porn sounds during a live BBC broadcast.

During the BBC’s Tuesday coverage of an FA Cup game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., porn sounds started blasting out the audience. Host Gary Lineker did his best to maintain his composure, but it was clear he was shocked.

Gary Lineker was left red-faced last night when some 'adult' noises started playing during his live FA Cup broadcast… 😳



What's the most embarrassing thing to happen to YOU at work?@jkyleofficial | @TalkTV | #JKLIve pic.twitter.com/WbBQmIfG3P — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 18, 2023

Linekar later revealed a phone playing the sex sounds had been taped to the back of the set by a crafty prankster.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

It also didn’t take long for the culprit to be identified. YouTube star Daniel Jarvis, who has ran onto the field of events before, took responsibility as the individual responsible, according to the Daily Mail.

In fact, he even tweeted a video previewing his epic prank and just walking around the stadium like it was no big deal.

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone 🙂 The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023

BBC apologizes for the sex sounds, but Linekar doesn’t know why.

After the hilarious event, the BBC felt the need to apologize to anyone who might have watched events unfold.

“We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened,” a BBC spokesperson said after the funny moment occurred, according to The Guardian.

While the BBC apologized, Gary Linkear, the host impacted, told Newsnight he found it funny and didn’t think an apology was necessary, according to the same report.

Credit to Linekar for being professional as the porn sounds blasted.

You never know what life is going to throw at you in the broadcasting game. Live TV is a crazy thing and anything can happen.

Sometimes, you just read score updates or break down a game. Other times, you have to hold it together as porn sounds blast out to the audience.

When things go sideways, you have two choices. You can panic, or you can roll with it and adapt. Linekar chose the latter and played it off like a pro.

Gary Lineker reacts to porn sounds being played during broadcast. He managed to successfully maintain his composure during the funny moment. A prankster pulled off the hilarious moment. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/JeremyKyleLive/status/1615705452163092481)

Props to the unsung heroic prankster who gave the internet a really funny moment. You just love to see it happen.