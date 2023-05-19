Garth Brooks Says He Once Showered WIth Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

Videos by OutKick

Country music legend Garth Brooks says he once found himself in a shower with Aerosmith frontman and dude who looks a like a lady your mom is friends with, Steven Tyler.

Brooks told the story of how he and Tyler wound up sudsin’ up together on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Because when you’ve got a story like this, you wait to bust it out for a special occasion.

“I showered with him,” Brooks said while chatting with Clarkson about Aerosmith (which is good, because that’d be wild to bring up during some unrelated discussion).

He said that it happened back in 2008. That was when he and Tyler performed with Billy Joel at Shea Stadium.

“We were playing the ‘Last Play at Shea’ (with) Billy Joel. They’re getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York, and I go out there, and I’m late anyway, and they just have the baseball showers,” he said.

Garth Brooks and Steven Tyler in 2015. (Photo by Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp)

“I’m in there showering, getting ready for the show, and I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there’s Steven Tyler. He’s showering, too. ‘Hey, how ya doin’?’ And so it was just… How many people get to say that?”

I assumed a lot of people had stories about showering with Steven Tyler. However, I thought that would be an exclusive club limited to various groupies, and maybe Joe Perry.

Maybe.

I wouldn’t have guessed Garth Brooks would have a story like this. If you gave me 20 guesses to name which celebrity had this story, I wouldn’t have come up with him. Not even if I was told the person had the last name “Brooks.”

I probably would’ve guessed Mel before I got to Garth.

Still, that must have been a weird experience. Putting myself in Brooks’ shower shoes, I feel like there would’ve been a moment where he wiped the soap from his eyes, but hadn’t yet realized it was Steven Tyler washing up next to him. It would have been terrifying.

There would have only been two options as to who that was showering next to him in the bowels of Shea Stadium: Steven Tyler or the rotting old woman from The Shining.

