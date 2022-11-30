Garth Brooks Gives Emotional Quote About Singing ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ With 127,000 Louisianimals In Death Valley

There are very few environments in all of sports that are as rowdy and deafening as (the real) Death Valley on a Saturday night in the fall. When 100,000 LSU fans gather to cheer their team to victory, it’s an atmosphere unlike any other.

Prior to every home game, a familiar tune plays over the loudspeaker and every single Louisianimal in attendance joins in with full voice to sing a rousing, goosebump-inducing rendition of Garth Brooks’ smash hit ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge.’ Of course, it is being sung in Baton Rouge.

Every single person in the stadium knowns every word and belts it out. There’s really nothing else like it.

Well, in May, the man himself stopped by Tiger Stadium to perform in front of 127,000 fans.

As could be expected from one of the highest-grossing artists in music history, it was a packed house. In fact, Brooks’ performance in Baton Rouge was the second-largest single artist concert in North American history.

Death Valley is FULL🤠 pic.twitter.com/9y0Rc4eRbe — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) May 1, 2022

Garth Brooks in Tiger Stadium was absolutely electric. Death Valley at night is always, and forever the greatest place on earth. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/epcRGgIOl8 — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) May 1, 2022

Garth Brooks said “light ‘em up, people!” And the people complied. #GARTHinBatonRouge pic.twitter.com/GdlKO2mp0V — Darrell Rebouche (@darebouche) May 1, 2022

Next time some says to me, “Ew, why do you live in Baton Rouge?” I’m going to tell them about the time I covered SEC baseball and walked over to a Garth Brooks (AND TRISHA YEARWOOD!) concert that had 100,000 people at Tiger Stadium. Absolutely epic night. pic.twitter.com/gB73ilRjzG — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) May 1, 2022

Although Garth Brooks‘ catalog of work is full of smash hits, none drew the reaction of Callin’ Baton Rouge. Obviously.

When the band started to play the famous fiddle open, the place went bonkers. From there, Brooks and half of Baton Rouge joined together to sing his song as one. It was an atmosphere that might have rivaled, if not surpassed, an SEC game in late October.

If Garth Brooks singing Callin’ Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge doesn’t give you some serious chills, you might want to check your pulse.

Seeing Garth Brooks singing Callin Baton Rouge IN Baton Rouge was elite pic.twitter.com/y9dGj9L5Ta — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) May 1, 2022

Garth Brooks played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in Baton Rouge and peoples’ faces melted off. pic.twitter.com/O95YajSSig — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) May 1, 2022

Earlier this week, Brooks spoke about his show in Louisiana on Good Morning America. He explained that when it was time for Callin’ Baton Rouge, the three-and-a-half minute performance caused Tiger Stadium to register as a small earthquake.

Brooks also offered a very profound quote about the experience, which should leave LSU fans smitten.

“You are a lucky, lucky entertainer if you get to play LSU’s Death Valley in Baton Rouge.” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mSBJ2zx9oQ — Anna Johnson (@annieschex) November 30, 2022

That’s special. Geaux Tigs.