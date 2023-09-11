Garrett Wilson’s Stunning One-Handed TD Grab Gives Jets Hope

Videos by OutKick

In a week of overreactions, Garrett Wilson just ‘mossed’ a Bills cornerback.

The best touchdown grab of Week 1 is here … second-year Jets wideout Garrett Wilson pulled off an incredible one-handed TD grab to tie up Monday night’s primetime game against the Buffalo Bills.

WATCH:

Jets backup Zach Wilson linked with his fellow Wilson on a three-yard touchdown reception, tying up the game at 13.

It was the type of TD grab that pumped the Jets with hopes of winning the game, despite losing Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter to an apparent lower leg injury.

At first, the Jets looked devastated; now they’re ready to win the game. Against all odds.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets reacts during the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: ide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets reacts after catching a three-yard touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On the other side of the ball, the Jets defense is all over Bills QB Josh Allen. …

Correction … Jets safety Jordan Whitehead is all over Josh Allen.

Whitehead is responsible for all THREE of Allen’s turnovers.

It’s been a dreadful second-half performance for Allen, who’s failing to capitalize on Aaron Rodgers’ early exit.

What a game … OutKick's Armando Salguero will have a recap on the night's game.

