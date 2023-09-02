Garrett Wilson Says He Hasn’t Earned ‘Star’ Status Just Yet

Videos by OutKick

Sure, Garrett Wilson is the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year, and he led the New York Jets in receiving yards in 2022. But let’s pump the breaks on that superstar talk.

And that’s not me talking. Just ask Wilson.

“I don’t think I’m a star,” the 23-year-old told The New York Post. “I just play football — I do it well, luckily, and I’m thankful for all my fans. But I don’t think that I’m a star in this town. There’s so many stars in this town, actual stars and stuff that I definitely ain’t.”

Garrett Wilson and Tatum Talboo pose for a photo on the red carpet during NFL Honors. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Of course, it is New York. Wilson is sharing the spotlight with some of sports’ biggest names — including his future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

“I ain’t done nothing yet,” the young wide receiver said. “I gotta prove myself and just make sure I’m taking big steps, man.”

And he has a point. After all, RGIII was lauded as the second coming when he won Rookie of the Year in 2012. And remember how that turned out?

Garrett Wilson Gels with Aaron Rodgers

But Wilson is certainly set up for success. And those around him also seem to think he’s destined for greatness.

Wilson has even received comparisons to Rodgers’ former favorite target, Davante Adams — from none other than receiver Randall Cobb.

“I got a lot of respect for ‘Te and I got a lot of respect for G and what he was able to do this past year, and I think he has the potential to be great in this league for a long time,” Cobb said.

“I hate the [Michael] Jordan verse Kobe [Bryant] to Jordan versus LeBron [James], I hate all those comparisons, ’cause I think that when greatness is around you, you gotta accept it for what it is, and I’ve seen greatness from [Wilson], and it’s about him continuing to refine who he is and refine his game and continue to take it to another level.”

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Wilson said he appreciates the flattery. But hype doesn’t always translate to productivity on the field.

“That’s awesome, man, that’s awesome,” Wilson said. “But I gotta go out and prove it every day, every time I take the field that I’m even worthy of being in the same sentence as a player like that, and that’s what I plan to do.”

The Jets drafted Wilson out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. And he dazzled in his rookie season — catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

But it’s a new year. And the humble receiver has just one goal in mind: winning a Super Bowl.

“We got all the pieces in place,” he said. “Just do my job, win some games, and let’s see where we’re at at the end of the season.”