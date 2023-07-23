Garrett Wilson Makes Ridiculous TD Catch At New York Jets Camp, Showing Instant Connection With Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets have a new quarterback this season. After signing Aaron Rodgers, the team finally has a top-level signal-caller. They also still have a great young receiver in Garrett Wilson.

And based on recent training camp highlights, those two appear to be quite fond of one another.

During a full-pad practice, the Jets offense worked on some redzone plays. The play breaks down, but Rodgers escapes the pocket to his left. Wilson sees Rodgers get out of trouble and breaks off his route, heading across the back line of the endzone.

Rodgers sees Wilson and squeezes one in a tight window. The second-year receiver goes up, snags the ball out of the air, and manages to do a ballerina-like top-tap for the score.

Last season, the Jets had some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. So, they went out and traded for Aaron Rodgers.

Despite that terrible play from the most important position, Wilson dazzled in his rookie season. He caught 83 balls for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. He won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the process.

Many think Wilson can flourish with a future Hall of Famer throwing him the football. If practice footage means anything, the pair are off to a good start together.

And, if you watch the video closely, Wilson put Jets DB D.J. Reed in a blender right before the catch. According to Pro Football Focus, Reed finished among the Top 25 highest-graded cornerbacks last season.

Beating him is no easy task.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson are already showing a strong connection on the field. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Then, there’s the throw by Aaron Rodgers. Given all the traffic in the middle of the endzone, Rodgers really threaded the needle on the throw.

And, he did it on the run. Not bad for a guy less than six months away from his 40th birthday.

I get it, it’s practice. We talkin’ bout PRACTICE.

But football season is almost here. And sports fans are dying for it to start.

I’m here to provide as much football content as I can to help people get their fix.

Just 46 days until kickoff.