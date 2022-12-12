Garrett Wilson Claims He Gets No Calls After Getting Trucked Out Of Bounds

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is none too pleased with the officiating at the pro level, claiming he can’t get a call.

Garrett’s comments come after the Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Bills on Sunday and were centered on one play in particular.

It happened early in the third quarter. when quarterback Mike White connected with Wilson for a 13-yard gain. However, on his way out of bounds, Wilson took a shot from Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

The @NFL claims to care about player safety yet does not throw a flag on this play. pic.twitter.com/GJhrVzp8Sh — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) December 12, 2022

There was a flag on the play… just not on the late hit from Poyer. Instead, the jets declined a defensive holding penalty on Bills corner Dane Jackson.

After the game, Wilson voiced his frustrations on Twitter and touched on an interaction he had with an on-field official.

I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me “this ain’t O State no more.” Crazy 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KquD2oslfU — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 12, 2022

Technically, that ref is correct. The National Football League is, in fact, not the Ohio State University.

Wilson elaborated on that anecdote saying that it happened earlier this season when the Jets hosted the New England Patriots this season, however, he didn’t get the official’s field number.

Players aren’t going to get every call they want, but it sure seems like Wilson wants what all of us want out of officiating in any sport: consistency.

Although, by his own admission, he is technically getting consistent officiating. It’s just not in his favor.

Still, it’s tough to argue that there shouldn’t have been a flag on that hit from Poyner, seeing as Wilson was well out of bounds by the time the Bills safety made contact with him.

