Gardner Minshew Pulls A Dan Orlovsky, Steps Out Of Endzone For Safety But Colts Still Upset Ravens

Dan Orlovsky is a former NFL quarterback who spent the majority of his career as a backup. Now, he spouts hot takes on ESPN for money. He is most famous for the time he accidentally ran out of the back of his own endzone for a safety. Well, he has company in Colts QB Gardner Minshew.

What is it about backup quarterbacks not understanding how endzones work???

Minshew got the start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Rookie Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion last week and did not clear protocol in time for this week’s game.

Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew stepped out of the endzone for a safety, reminding everyone of Dan Orlovsky. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colts were heavy underdogs playing on the road at the Baltimore Ravens. But thanks to a strong defensive effort, powerful running by Zack Moss, and a near superhuman effort from their … kicker? … the Colts managed to keep the game close.

Minshew didn’t play great, but he mostly avoided making any costly mistakes. Until late in the fourth quarter.

With just over two minutes left in the final period and the Colts trailing by one point, the team faced a third-and-11 from their own 1-yard line. Minshew dropped back to pass … and then kept dropping … and then stepped on the end line for the safety.

MINSHEW PULLED AN ORLOVSKY!!! pic.twitter.com/KzQFGsNyOw — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 24, 2023

That brought up memories for everyone of Orlovsky’s famous safety. Which, by the way, was actually a lot worse. Minshew stepped on the back line, but barely. In fact, most on the field — aside from the referee — didn’t realize it.

Gardner Minshew steps out of the back of the end zone for a Ravens’ safety.



Multiple people in the press box immediately said Dan Orlovsky’s name.



Q4: Ravens 19, Colts 16 2:03 to go #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/p9BaSIkYcP — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) September 24, 2023

Orlovsky appeared to completely forget where in the world he even was.

No matter what happened the rest of the game, this Dan Orlovsky safety would be one of the most memorable bloopers in NFL history.



What made it even worse: the Lions went on to lose by two points…



(Oct. 12, 2008) #DETvsMIN @JaredAllen69 @Vikings pic.twitter.com/uFoDvzHDdi — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 4, 2018

As the tweet says, the Lions lost by two points. Fortunately for Minshew, the Colts didn’t lose the game.

Their defense stopped the Ravens following the free kick, got the ball back and Minshew got the team in field goal range for Matt Gay. Gay hit a 53-yard game-tying field goal. Then, in overtime, he won it on another 53-yard kick. He made four 50+ yard field goals in the game.

Despite the differences, Orlovsky believes that he’s now “off the hook” following the Minshew play.

What a moment for Dan Orlovsky.