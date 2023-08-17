ESPN Hot Air Balloon Dan Orlovsky Claims Sam Darnold Could Lead San Francisco 49ers To Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky likes to deliver “hot takes.” Maybe he believes them, maybe he doesn’t. I tend to think he doesn’t since some of his claims are insane. That sets the stage for Thursday’s comments that Sam Darnold is good enough to lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

I sort of understand where Orlovsky is coming from. They nearly reached the Super Bowl last season with a seventh-round rookie at quarterback. And had that rookie not gotten hurt in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, they might have accomplished that goal.

Orlovsky said that Purdy is good enough to lead them to the Super Bowl. That’s not an especially hot take since — as mentioned — he nearly did it already.

But Sam Darnold?

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says that San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Sam Darnold is talented enough to lead the team to a Super Bowl. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I think Brock Purdy and/or Sam Darnold can take them to the Super Bowl, if I’m being honest,” Orlovsky said, much to the disbeliefs of his co-hosts on ESPN’s First Take.

“Sam Darnold is incredibly talented. He’s the most talented quarterback they have on their roster, throwing the ball,” Orlovsky concluded before shifting the conversation back to the presumed starter, Brock Purdy.

Can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl? 🤔 @danorlovsky7 thinks so 👀 pic.twitter.com/vRs1X3DnhT — First Take (@FirstTake) August 17, 2023

Few things about this commentary. One, it’s interesting that he did not include Trey Lance. It appears that even Orlovsky has given up on the No. 3 pick from 2021.

However, he hasn’t yet given up on the No. 3 pick from 2018, apparently.

Darnold is on his third team in six seasons. Orlovsky defaults by using the very vague term “talented.” He specifically says talented “throwing the ball.”

Except, Darnold hasn’t been exceptionally good at that throughout his NFL career.

He’s thrown nearly as many interceptions (55) as touchdown passes (61). His career completion percentage is below 60%.

Those aren’t numbers that scream great thrower of the football.

Good day for Brock Purdy, rough day for Sam Darnold at 49ers practice.



Purdy: 13-19

Darnold: 1-7

Trey Lance: 3-3



Purdy was very sharp, especially on throws outside the numbers. Darnold’s accuracy was down today, especially into the seams. Cam Latu dropped another pass (from… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 17, 2023

And even if he is a good thrower, who cares? He lacks all the major tools to be an NFL starter. He struggled to beat out Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker for starting time with the Carolina Panthers.

Yes, Darnold is in the best position to succeed that he’s ever had in his NFL career. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him play better than he has previously.

But let’s pump the brakes with the hyperbole.