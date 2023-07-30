Trey Lance Gets More First-Team Reps Than Sam Darnold, 49ers Don’t Appear Ready To Give Up On 2021 Third Overall Pick

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers might have the most fascinating quarterback room in the NFL. Brock Purdy, assuming he’s healthy, appears to be the starter. There’s a competition for the backup spot between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

The most interesting piece of that first paragraph is that Purdy is a second-year player drafted 262nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Lance (2021) and Darnold (2018) are both former #3 overall picks. Coming out of college, clearly Lance and Darnold had pedigree that Purdy did not.

Yet, here we are. Purdy is the starter. Darnold and Lance are fighting for second-string. And, if Sunday’s practice is any indication, Lance is currently ahead of Darnold.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Purdy did not practice Sunday, as the team granted him a rest day. That meant that Darnold and Lance got the first-team reps.

Lance received 12 first-team reps and Darnold just four.

#49ers Trey Lance taking 1st team reps during install period pic.twitter.com/cIpCkgq4c3 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) July 30, 2023

49ers QB update

Practice 4



Brock Purdy

Scheduled day off



Trey Lance

11-on-11 reps: 16 (12 w/ 1st team)

Passing: 5 of 8



Sam Darnold

11-on-11 reps: 16 (4 w/ 1st team)

Passing: 7 of 9



Brandon Allen

11-on-11 reps: 8

Passing: 4 of 5 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 30, 2023

Something else to keep in mind. Throughout OTA’s and mini camp and now training camp whenever Brock Purdy is not there Trey Lance is the first to do everything. I don’t buy that the 49ers are out on Trey Lance narrative. — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) July 30, 2023

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold battle for backup QB spot behind San Francisco 49ers starter Brock Purdy

The problem for Lance is a lack of experience. He spent just one full season as the starter at North Dakota State.

He played two games as a freshman, throwing only one pass. Then, he started all 16 games in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 FCS season. North Dakota State played only one game, which Lance started.

So far in the NFL, Lance has played in just eight games (four starts) and thrown 102 passes.

That means that dating back to 2020, Lance has only attempted 132 passes during competitive football games. In 1,296 days.

That’s approximately one pass every day 10 days for three-and-a-half years. Even if you add in his 2019 season, Lance has only thrown 420 passes in his entire football career since college began.

Quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold of the San Francisco 49ers during mandatory minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

For comparison, Sam Darnold has 1,765 career NFL pass attempts in 55 career starts. Now, most of those passes were not particularly good. But he has been on the field, at least.

Lance possess a lot of talent and athleticism. Can he translate it onto the field?

We still don’t know because he just hasn’t really ever done it over an extended period.

But if Brock Purdy suffers any setbacks in his injury recovery, we might just find out.