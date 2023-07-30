Trey Lance Gets More First-Team Reps Than Sam Darnold, 49ers Don’t Appear Ready To Give Up On 2021 Third Overall Pick

Videos by OutKick
The San Francisco 49ers might have the most fascinating quarterback room in the NFL. Brock Purdy, assuming he’s healthy, appears to be the starter. There’s a competition for the backup spot between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.
The most interesting piece of that first paragraph is that Purdy is a second-year player drafted 262nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Lance (2021) and Darnold (2018) are both former #3 overall picks. Coming out of college, clearly Lance and Darnold had pedigree that Purdy did not.
Yet, here we are. Purdy is the starter. Darnold and Lance are fighting for second-string. And, if Sunday’s practice is any indication, Lance is currently ahead of Darnold.
Purdy did not practice Sunday, as the team granted him a rest day. That meant that Darnold and Lance got the first-team reps.
Lance received 12 first-team reps and Darnold just four.
The problem for Lance is a lack of experience. He spent just one full season as the starter at North Dakota State.
He played two games as a freshman, throwing only one pass. Then, he started all 16 games in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 FCS season. North Dakota State played only one game, which Lance started.
So far in the NFL, Lance has played in just eight games (four starts) and thrown 102 passes.
That means that dating back to 2020, Lance has only attempted 132 passes during competitive football games. In 1,296 days.
That’s approximately one pass every day 10 days for three-and-a-half years. Even if you add in his 2019 season, Lance has only thrown 420 passes in his entire football career since college began.
For comparison, Sam Darnold has 1,765 career NFL pass attempts in 55 career starts. Now, most of those passes were not particularly good. But he has been on the field, at least.
Lance possess a lot of talent and athleticism. Can he translate it onto the field?
We still don’t know because he just hasn’t really ever done it over an extended period.
But if Brock Purdy suffers any setbacks in his injury recovery, we might just find out.
