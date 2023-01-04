Gabrielle Union Cheated On Former NFL Husband Because She Was ‘Horny For Validation’ & Made More Money

Gabrielle Union has set a new bar for adultery: if you make more money than your spouse, it’s game on!

At least that’s how the 50-year-old justified her infidelity from his first marriage to ex-NFL player Chris Howard, whom she divorced in 2006 after five years of marriage.

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she said on Dax Shepard’s podcast, adding that she “was paying all the bills … was working my ass off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

“A part of it was like keeping up with his activities,” Union continued. “Like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.”

Chris Howard and Gabrielle Union were a great match! (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union says she was ‘horny for validation’

Well, there you have it. For those of you reading this wondering how you can cheat with a clear conscious, just make sure you pay the utility bill on time!

Union, who’s been married to Dwayne Wade since 2014, also called her first marriage “dysfunctional from day one.” Howard was drafted in the fifth round of the 1998 draft by the Denver Broncos, and played two seasons for the Jags before calling it a career.

The two got married in 2001 and stayed together until splitting up in 2005.

“Like my dad before me, whoever has the most, gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought,” Union said, later confessing that she felt “horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me.”

‘Horny for validation’ is one I’ve never heard, but I like it! Didn’t think I’d be writing about Gabby Union being horny for validation today, but that’s why this job keeps you on your toes.

Anyway, Howard responded to Union’s admission in a statement to Fox News Digital (great company!) and took the high road.

Frankly, after 20 years, what’s the point of being upset?

“I wasn’t aware of any comments by my ex-wife Gabrielle Union on a podcast or anywhere else,” he said. “What I do know is that she appears to be very happy with her new family, and she’s continued to do very well with her career and activism. I wish her and her family nothing but the best.”