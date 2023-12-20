G-League Player Chance Comanche Confesses To Plotting Marayna Rodgers’ Murder in Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

A former NBA player and G-Leaguer confessed to plotting the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Henderson, Nevada. According to an arrest report relayed by The Sacramento Bee, 27-year-old Chance Comanche confessed to kidnapping and murdering Marayna Rodgers.

The woman was lured into a meeting with Comanche and his girlfriend, Sakari Harndon, 19. Comanche strangled Rodgers after tying her up in his car, using an HDMI cord. Harndon strangled the woman with her hands. They disposed of her body in a desert in Henderson and covered her body with rocks. Comanche surrendered the location of the body during the investigation.

Marayna Rodgers visited from Washington, appearing in Vegas with her friends concurrent to the Stockton Kings visiting the G League Ignite for a matchup on Dec. 5.

Comanche’s testimony noted that Rodgers agreed to meet with the two based on a $1,000 offer for “kinky sex.” Harndon and Rodgers shared a strained history; the former reportedly stole a Rolex watch from Rodgers.

Sakari Harndon was arrested on Dec. 6. The FBI arrested Comanche two days later at the Stockton Kings’ training facility, and the team later released the player.

The two face murder and kidnapping charges. Comanche was detained at Sacramento County Main Jail, waiting for extradition to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a statement on Dec. 17: “Detectives determined that Harden and Commanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers. The charges for both individuals will be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office.”