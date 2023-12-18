Former NBA/G-League Player Chance Comanche Faces Murder Charge After Woman’s Kidnapping In Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Chance Comanche, former NBA and G-League player, faces a murder charge following the disappearance of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. Comanche, as reported on OutKick, was arrested in Sacramento County Main Jail last week. The player and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, are suspected of kidnapping and murdering the young Rodgers.

Marayna Rodgers was last seen in Henderson, Nev., near Las Vegas on Dec. 6, one day after Comanche’s Stockton Kings team visited Henderson to take on the G-League Ignite. Authorities detained Comanche and Harnden in Sacramento County on Friday.

According to details of the investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Rodgers’ remains were found in a desert and identified by the Clark County coroner. The PD’s statement noted that Rodgers arranged to meet with Comanche, 27, and Harnden before disappearing.

The statement relayed, “Detectives determined that Harden and Commanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers. The charges for both individuals will be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office.”

Comanche and Harnden faced first-degree kidnapping charges for their connection to Rodgers’ disappearance. The murder charge points to the two as prime murder suspects.

Comanche’s time in the NBA came and went, appearing in one game for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. He went undrafted in 2017, jumping to the G-League in the interim.

The Stockton Kings released Comanche following his arrest and remained tight-lipped on their decision.