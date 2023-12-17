NBA G League Player Arrested In Connection With Missing Woman Believed To Have Been Kidnapped

Videos by OutKick

Chance Comanche, a player on the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, was arrested by FBI agents Friday in connection to the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas.

Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant from Washington state, was last seen Dec. 6 during a visit to Sin City with friends. Comanche’s Stockton Kings played the Henderson (Nevada) Ignite on Dec. 5 — the day before Rodgers’ reported disappearance. It is unclear how long Comanche remained in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and faces charges of first-degree kidnapping. The Kings released Comanche shortly after his arrest.

Rodgers’ 19-year-old friend Sakari Harnden also faces a first-degree kidnapping charge and remains in a Las Vegas jail on $500,000 bail. A criminal complaint says Harnden allegedly “held or detained Rodgers against her will for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.”

Harnden also has a theft charge for allegedly stealing a Rolex.

Rodgers’ family and friends said the disappearance is out of character.

She “had a good job and she would never leave her family back home in Washington state or abandon her dogs she had taken with her to Las Vegas,” KLAS reported.

A 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man, Chance Comanche has appeared in just one NBA game, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He went undrafted out of Arizona in 2017 and has spent time in the G League, The Basketball League and Türkiye Basketbol Ligi.

Comanche will appear in a Sacramento County court on Tuesday afternoon.

