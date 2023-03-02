FX’s ‘Great Expectations’ Trailer Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Videos by OutKick

FX’s upcoming series “Great Expectations” looks like it’s going to be unbelievably dark.

The plot of the upcoming period piece is described as a, “coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater life, until a twist of fate and a mysterious benefactor opens a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip must weigh the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be.”

Does that sound interesting? We have a “mysterious benefactor” who “opens a dark world of possibilities” for the main character. Sounds pretty interesting, right?

Well, just wait until you fire up the trailer. That’s where things are going to get darker than you’re probably imagining.

Does FX have a hit on its hands with “Great Expectations”?

FX has a great track record of making outstanding television. We’re talking about the network that gave fans “Sons of Anarchy” “Under the Banner of Heaven” and “Justified.”

When it comes to very dark, sinister and engaging shows, FX was way ahead of the curve from all the people attempting to do it now.

So, that alone should make people interested in “Great Expectations.” When a network has proven it can deliver, you always have to pay attention. That’s essentially why HBO is so successful. It’s known for only dropping hits. To a lesser degree and on a far smaller scale, the same is true with FX.

Now, the network will bring fans a show that appears to be more sinister than anything previously seen on FX. The preview for “Great Expectations” literally made me physically uncomfortable.

That’s not a bad thing. It looks absolutely awesome. “Great Expectations” looks like it’s going to mess with our minds in the best way possible. The last two shows to really walk that path – “True Detective” season one and “Westworld” season one – were both massive hits.

FX’s “Great Expectations” looks great. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QN6hchvzwjA)

Can “Great Expectations” cash in on the same vibe? We’ll find out starting March 26 on Hulu.