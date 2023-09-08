Further Details Emerge On Julio Urias Arrest, Police Have Video Of The Alleged Incident

Videos by OutKick

New information has been released about the recent arrest of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias.

Urias was arrested on Sunday by the Exposition Park police force after the Inter Miami-Los Angeles Football Club match in Los Angeles, where dozens of celebrities and athletes congregated to see Lionel Messi play.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball placed Urias on administrative leave while conducting their investigation.

Thursday, further details about the circumstances surrounding Urias’ arrest were revealed, with police also asking for those with more information to come forward.

Julio Urias Arrest Report Released

The Department of Public Safety issued a report Thursday explaining that officers were patrolling outside BMO Stadium, before being alerted by witnesses to a potential incident nearby.

DPS spoke to the individuals involved, and according to the Associated Press, determined that there’d been a physical altercation.

That on-scene investigation concluded with Urias being arrested for corporal injury of a spouse or cohabitant. Reportedly, he allegedly shoved a woman into a fence, before having the altercation broken up by stadium workers.

Urias then “went into a nearby car with the woman,” after which “things once again got heated.” Police approached the car, Urias and the woman exited and he was arrested, according to TMZ.

A DPS official also told ESPN that a nearby bystander recorded video of the altercation. That video is now in the hands of the police.

MLB Future In Jeopardy

The report, confirming that there’s video of the altercation, makes it even more likely that Urias faces a lengthy suspension from MLB.

Considering Urias has already violated the league’s domestic violence policy, there’s the potential for enhanced punishment for a second incident. While he hasn’t been officially charged by the LA County District Attorney, given the witness statements and apparent video, it seems like it’s only a matter of time.

The 27-year-old Urias is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season; it’s a near certainty his Dodgers career is finished.

With what we’ve learned today, his career in Major League Baseball may soon be finished too.