Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Arrested For Domestic Violence, Won’t Travel With Team

Julio Urias, the 27-year-old pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was arrested late Sunday and charged with felony domestic violence, Los Angeles police told ESPN.

Urias was booked around 1 a.m. — two hours after being arrested — and released on $50,000 bond. His court date is set for later this month.

South Florida’s Andy Slater reported that Urias was arrested near BMO Stadium Sunday night, the site of Inter Miami’s match with LAFC. Slater said Urias was on the guest list.

This is the second domestic violence arrest in four years for Urías. He was also arrested in 2019 on suspicion of domestic battery but wasn’t charged. Still, MLB served him with a 20-game suspension under its domestic violence policy.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

MLB also told ESPN that it is investigating Urías’s case. It is common for the league to place a player charged with domestic violence on administrative leave while the situation is under investigation.

No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy.

Julio Urias was suspended in 2019

Urias, a 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher, has had a down season after a career-best year in 2022. The lefty finished with an MLB-best 2.16 ERA last season but that has soared to nearly five runs a game this season over 21 starts for Los Angeles.

The southpaw made his debut with the Dodgers in 2016 and has spent his entire career with the organization. He’s 60-25 over an eight-year career with a 3.11 ERA, and led the league in wins (20) back in 2021.

The Dodgers signed Urias back in 2012 and he won a world series title with the organization during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Urias is set to be a free agent after this season.