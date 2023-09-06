Julio Urias Placed On Administrative Leave By MLB, ‘Extremely Disappointing’

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball has placed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias on administrative leave as a result of a domestic violence investigation.

The Dodgers announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the leave is “until further notice while an investigation is being conducted.” The team also said they’d have no further comment, considering the ongoing investigation.

Urias was arrested on Sunday in Los Angeles, by Exposition Park police near BMO Stadium, the home of the LAFC soccer team.

The pitcher was arrested for allegedly violating a penal code that involves corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was previously suspended by MLB for 20 games in 2019 for violating the league’s domestic violence policy, although he was never charged with a crime.

Exposition Park police expect Urias’ case to be referred to the LA County District Attorney’s office in the coming days.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 14, 2023 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Mets 6-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Dodgers Officials Express Disappointment In Julio Urias

Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon, and said the allegations were “extremely disappointing.”

Friedman continued, saying “For us right now, it’s having him and his representatives resolve this while we’re focused on both the near and long term.”

Manager Dave Roberts also addressed the allegations, saying “It is just an extremely unfortunate circumstance for everyone.” Roberts explained that his initial response was “shock” after hearing about Urias’ arrest.

On Wednesday, Exposition Park police declined to provide further details on the allegations and what they entailed.

Based on the length of MLB investigations, it’s extremely unlikely that Urias pitches for the Dodgers again this season. And given his pending free agency, it’s unlikely he’ll ever pitch for the Dodgers again.

There’s never been a player suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence policy, and if the leave results in a suspension, it’s a possibility that Urias’ career could also be in jeopardy.