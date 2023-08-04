Further Details Emerge On Domingo German Clubhouse Incident

Videos by OutKick

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was recently placed on the restricted list by his team for alcohol abuse.

German had been at the top of the sport just a few weeks ago, making history with a perfect game against the Oakland A’s. That all changed dramatically though, with the team’s revelation that German would be seeking treatment, effectively ending his season.

Reports quickly emerged that there’d been a clubhouse incident that had led the Yankees to take such a dramatic step. Now, further details have emerged on just exactly what happened. And the team’s decision making makes a lot more sense.

The Wall St. Journal’s Lindsey Adler reported that during Tuesday’s incident, German “wreaked havoc” on the team’s facilities.

He argued forcefully with manager Aaron Boone, “flipped a couch, smashed a TV” and dismissively made jokes as a teammate was being sent to the minors. Yankees’ staff was so concerned and frustrated they reportedly sent him to a sauna to sweat out the alcohol.

Domingo German’s Inexcusable Behavior

Adler also reported that German “verbally lashed out” at manager Aaron Boone, an offense that would almost certainly lead to suspension.

But assuming the details of the clubhouse incident are accurate, the restricted list makes much more sense.

Causing damage, showing up to the ballpark intoxicated, and arguing with teammates is inexcusable conduct for a big leaguer. Thankfully, it seems like German will be getting the help he needs.

The Yankees haven’t addressed any of these allegations on the record, but issued a statement on Wednesday.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

It’s yet another blow in a disappointing season in the Bronx, although far more concerning personally than under performance. Hopefully he makes a full recovery and rejoins the team with more appropriate behavior soon.