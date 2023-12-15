Furman Posts Social Graphic About Victory Right Before Wild Double OT Loss, Whoops

Videos by OutKick

On a whim, I decided to bet Furman to cover 7.5 points on the road against Tulane on Thursday night in college hoops. I needed something to watch before Thursday Night Football and, as it turns out, during the Raiders slaughtering of the Chargers.

Things didn’t look good for me pretty much right from the start. Well, from when I started paying attention. I forgot that the game started at seven, so I popped open ESPN+ (I get it for free, don’t judge me) with around five minutes left in the first half.

Tulane up 34-24. Sweet.

Furman actually trailed by 15 points towards the end of the first half, but the Paladins hit a very late three to cut the deficit to 12. Still not looking great for my +7.5.

Head coach Bob Richey of the Furman Paladins. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The second half didn’t start well for me and the Paladins. After we (yes, we … I put money on Furman, so it’s “we”) cut the lead to nine, Tulane extended it all the way out to a game-high 16.

Things were really not looking good for us.

With just under 9 minutes left, Tulane still led by 14. Their win probability was 97.5%.

But, that’s when we came alive. Furman went on a 28-12 run over the next eight minutes to take their first lead since it was 8-6. Heck yes.

Tulane tied the game at 87 and then Furman retook the lead with 21 seconds left. Then, Tulane scored a practically uncontested layup to re-tie the game.

On what appeared to be the final possession of the game, Furman guard JP Pegues buried a three-pointer at the buzzer. At least, that’s how it seemed.

Except, the ball went through the net with just under one second left. No worries, what is Tulane going to do in less than one second?

The unthinkable, it turns out. Tulane’s Kevin Cross took a desperation three pointer and missed … but Furman FOULED him.

omfg. furman fouls the prayer long inbound three at the buzzer to postpone the upset bid… @mid_madness pic.twitter.com/J0nY00mNaC — Matt Gannon (@matt_gannon_) December 15, 2023

Yes, they fouled a three-point shooter with under one second left in a three-point game.

The game was basically over. Just ask the Furman social media team.

OMG KEVIN CROSS GETS FOULED ON A THREE-POINT ATTEMPT AT THE BUZZER.



Tulane has a chance to force overtime at the line.



92-89 Dins.



(also… uh oh furman’s social) pic.twitter.com/ytWILzJ4rS — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) December 15, 2023

Wouldn’t you know that Cross, who was 6-9 from the line up until that point, calmly knocked down all three to send the game to overtime.

Suddenly, my surefire cover was in danger.

Thankfully, overtime was played extremely closely. Unfortunately, both teams scored seven points. Pegues had a chance to hit another “buzzer-beater” but this team he missed.

Double-overtime. The sweat continues.

In the second extra period, Cross secured a triple-double as both teams crested the 100-point mark. I feel for anyone who bet the under in this one.

Tulane took a five-point lead with 90 seconds left and Furman threw the ball out of bounds. I’m about to start crying. I can’t possibly lose the +7.5 bet at this point, can I!?

Let me tell you. It was a SWEAT! But we got it done.

117-110, Tulane wins.

Probably the best college basketball game so far in 2023, and I might be one of 200 people who watched. Including the players on both teams and the fans in the stands.

December Madness, Baby!