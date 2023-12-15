Just When You Thought Chargers Already Hit Rock Bottom, They Sink Lower On Thursday Night Football Against Raiders

Videos by OutKick

At this point, Brandon Staley probably wants the Los Angeles Chargers owner to fire him. The Chargers entered Thursday Night Football at 5-8 and just 15 minutes into their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, they look destined to hit 5-9.

Star quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending finger injury last week in an already-lost season for Los Angeles. Perhaps the team might rally around losing their best player? Nope.

In fact, in a season of lows, the first quarter of Thursday Night Football set the bar even lower. The Chargers turned to backup quarterback Easton Stick and received the opening kickoff.

Los Angeles quickly went three-and-out. That’s OK though! The Las Vegas Raiders offense hadn’t scored a touchdown in over seven quarters!

That streak didn’t last. Las Vegas marched down the field and scored on their opening drive.

Then on the ensuing Chargers possession, the Raiders sacked Stick and he fumbled the football. Raiders recovered and scored again.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: on the ensuing Chargers possession, the Raiders forced a fumble. And, they scored ANOTHER touchdown.

On the final play of the first quarter, the Raiders sacked Stick again to force a punt. So, the Chargers had four first-quarter drives: punt, fumble, fumble, punt.

The Raiders three first-quarter drives: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown. 21-0 Las Vegas.

The good news for people who have to work tomorrow is that they can probably turn the game off now. Clearly, the Chargers are ready for this season to be over.

The Los Angeles Chargers look like a team that’s completely given up on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The question is how is Al Michaels going to feign enthusiasm over the next two hours? The answer is that he probably won’t. Michaels fakes enthusiasm for no one!

In a season of bad Thursday Night Football games, Amazon Prime got one of the worst-possible first quarters for a matchup that already lacked many interesting storylines.

The only one left might be to see if Staley actually becomes the first coach to lose his job mid-game.

Stay tuned!