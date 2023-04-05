Funky Masters 2023 Novelty Bets Such As ‘Top Debutant’, ‘Winner Without’

Videos by OutKick

I’m sure most of you are asking “What the heck does ‘funky’ mean?” It’s just a catchall term for The Masters Tournament 2023 novelty prop markets I don’t usually bet on regular PGA Tour events.

Examples of these props launched by DraftKings Sportsbook include “Winner Without,” the “Big 3,” “Top Debutant,” and a nationality prop.

A general view of the leaderboard on the 18th green after Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

My Masters bet slip scrolls. You’ll find my other looks at the bottom but I fired on “End of Round 1 Leader,” gave out my “horses for the course,” and tournament matchups. What I’m saying is I’m going lighter on the following bets.

‘Winner Without’ At The Masters 2023

Let’s be real, the 2023 green jacket recipient will most likely be one of the “Big 3”: World No. 1, and 2022 Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy or World No. 3 Jon Rahm.

These dudes are HEAVY favorites for a reason. Scheffler is the reigning champ and just won THE PLAYERS last month and the Phoenix Open in February. Rahm has won three of his last six starts. And this is the only major Rory hasn’t won.

But, DraftKings Sportsbook offers lines for the “Winner Without McIlroy, Scheffler & Rahm.” My favorite look out of the bunch is Jason Day at +1600.

Day has seemingly recaptured his championship form in recent months. He missed last year’s Masters after falling out of the top-50 world rankings. But, Day has finished T19 or better in nine events this season to earn a Masters invite.

Jason Day a shot on the 2nd hole during the 1st round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Most importantly, Day pops on my model. Over the last 36 rounds, Day ranks 2nd in total Strokes Gained (SG) for this field in my key stats.

Day is 1st in Scrambling (saving Par), 10th in SG: Around-the-Green (Augusta has the trickiest greens on Tour), 6th in 3-Putt Avoidance and 7th in Good Drives Gained, per FantasyNational.com.

J Day is the 2015 PGA Champion with a 2nd at the 2011 Masters, 3rd in 2013, 5th in 2019 and 10th in 2016. If Day truly recaptured his all-world form, he could win the green jacket.

BET: 0.125 unit (u) on Jason Day to be the Masters ‘Winner Without McIlroy, Scheffler & Rahm’ at DraftKings

‘Top Debutant’

The last debutant to win the Masters was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. Augusta National Golf Club is one of the toughest courses in the world and chews up unfamiliar golfers.

Everyone of the debutants in this field obviously has game but it’s a reach to think any are in contention on the weekend. But, the highest-ranked debutant on my model is Taylor Moore (+850).

Moore is 26th in my Masters power rankings mostly due to recent form. Moore won his last event — 2023 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook — in mid-March. This is Moore’s rookie season and he has five T15’s or better in 15 starts.

Taylor Moore celebrates with the trophy after winning The 2023 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The debutants with better odds than Moore are Tom Kim (+400), Sahith Theegala (+550), Kurt Kitayama (+600), Mito Pereira (+600), and Ryan Fox (+750). All are elite young golfers that’ll contend for majors in the future.

Kim lacks driving distance, which is a key to succeeding at Augusta, Pereira has no form to speak of after defecting to the LIV Tour and Theegala and Fox have never won a PGA Tour event.

Kitayama won the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational to earn a Masters invite and he’s my 2nd-favorite golfer in this market. But, Kitayama ranks 54th on my model and 90th in SG: Putting on Bentgrass greens.

BET: 0.125u on Taylor Moore to be the ‘Top Debutant’ for the 2023 Masters at DraftKings

‘Top Englishman’

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+250) is tied as the favorite here because he won the 2022 U.S. Open but has been dealing with injuries this whole season.

He has four missed cuts in his last six full-field starts and didn’t make it out of group play at the WGC-Dell Match Play last month.

Odds for the top Englishman at the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Injuries have also been a problem lately for Tyrrell Hatton (+250) as well. He injured his wrist allegedly during practice for March’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Furthermore, everyone knows Hatton hates playing at Augusta. He is 90th in total SG at the Masters and has only finished in the top-40 once in six Masters starts.

Tommy Fleetwood (+300) is one of my “horses for the course” because he is a short-game specialist. Over the last 36 rounds, Fleetwood is 2nd in this field for SG: ARG and 16th in 3-Putt Avoidance.

Justin Rose and Fleetwood on the 2nd hole during practice prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta in Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Englishman I’m most afraid of beating Fleetwood is Justin Rose who won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has been crushing this season. If you faded me and bet Rose, I wouldn’t be mad.

But, Fleetwood is one of the most consistent players in the world and gains strokes in the five most important golf stats. He has only missed three PGA Tour cuts since the 2021 PGA Championship and

BET: 0.25u on Tommy Fleetwood (+300) to be the ‘Top Englishman’ for the 2023 Masters at DraftKings

