Everyone Grieves Differently: Funeral Party Walks Out On $500 Bill, Threatens to Shoot Staff

Hey, I get it. Losing a loved one is hard. People handle it in different ways, but there are better options than trying to dine and dash after a funeral. then issuing threats when you get caught.

According to Daily Mail, a group of 20 people were looking for a bite to eat after a funeral in Houston. They decided to pop into Crazy Cajun Seafood & Sports for a bite to eat.

I have no clue whether or not that restaurant sees a lot of post-funeral action. It doesn’t sound like it would, but hey, I’m not familiar with Houston-area post-funeral hotspots.

Also, It would’ve been interesting to hear the service get wrapped up by a priest somberly saying, “Thank you all for coming to honor the memory of a wonderful human being… there will be a small reception at Crazy Cajun Seafood & Sports after the service, and we hope to see everyone there…”

And so, those 20 mourners went down to the seafood joint and had themselves a meal. However, when the $542.67 check came, the $84.64 gratuity fee — a 20% for a large party — was a bridge too far for 18 of the 20 diners. They voiced their displeasure by walking out of the restaurant.

This was captured on video and posted on TikTok by Grizzy’s Hood News. a news outlet with more journalistic cred than The New York Times these days.

@grizzyshoodnews #dinendash out of a group of 20 people only two people pay their tab. The rest of the people walked out without paying. 290 and Hollister ♬ original sound – Grizzy

This Is As Brazen Of A Post-Funeral Dine-And-Dash Scheme As You’ll Ever See

As a chronic rule follower, I’ve never even considered dining and dashing. However, I understand how it can be accomplished with a small group.

It’s pretty simple. You just wait for the server to get distracted or make a big production about how you need to get your jacket out of your car then just never come back.

However, I can’t even wrap my head around such a large-scale dine-and-dash scheme. Apparently, neither can the folks in this video. They went the brazen route and got caught before they were even out of the restaurant.

One couple even got into a Range Rover after walking out. That is an interesting flex after refusing to pay what is a pretty standard fee.

Things got a little serious when it sounded like one woman claimed she was going to “pew, pew” someone. That’s the sound a stormtrooper’s blaster rifle makes (an E-11 for all my nerds out there), but I think this was a thinly-veiled threat of violence.

All in all, it was a pretty disgusting display. Especially when you’ve got servers getting stiffed who are just trying to make a living.

