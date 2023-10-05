‘Frustrating’ Taylor Swift Coverage Forces NFL To Issue Weak Statement For Fans

Videos by OutKick

Live by the Swift, die by the Swift.

The NFL was caught red-handed in over-promoting the Swift-Kelce dating rumors, seemingly shilling themselves for more Swift followers and just beating this narrative into the ground.

Yes, outlets may promote the Swiftie business, but when a pro league is taking the focus off its product with overblown coverage of a celebrity, that’s a concern.

NFL’s Instagram account, pimping itself out for Tay Tay.

After facing backlash this week for another week of rampant Taylor promotion, the NFL released a weak statement in defense of their coverage.

More football fans are getting frustrated by the already popular league taking its eyes off the on-field product. One of the more pathetic moves by the NFL was changing its bio to reference Swift after Week 4’s matchup between the Chiefs and Jets.

Here’s the NFL’s sad statement:

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.

“The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives.”

Selling out? Yup, selling out.

The NFL is going all in with this cultural trend, and it’s bitten them in the a** before (BLM, anyone?).

One Twitter commenter responded: “As a fan of BOTH, It’s okay to show her sometimes but it starts to feel invasive when all the cameras are her all the time when she just wants to support him.”

Any sane football viewer or magazine reader knows this Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce fling is destined to fail. If , or should we say when the hype grows stale, the NFL will have to answer for alienating its fans with their bubble-gum-pop broadcasts focusing on celebrity over the game.

Gen Z’ers and millennials might’ve thought the Swiftie bios were cute, but the consumer base found it cringe…even if they don’t use that term.

Trends aren’t forever; football is. And we don’t know about you, but we can’t exactly hear John Facenda waxing poetic about T Swift.