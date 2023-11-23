Frontier Airlines Passenger Pulls Her Pants Down & Threatens To Pee In The Aisle After A Flight Attendant Told Her She Couldn’t Use The Bathroom

Videos by OutKick

This is prime lose your mind when traveling season. The incidents over the last couple of weeks with the naked woman tripping on mushrooms at the airport and the possessed passenger on a Frontier flight has proven that.

Now, we have a Frontier Airlines passenger who was told by a flight attendant that she couldn’t use the bathroom mid-flight. Instead of returning to her seat to wait until trips to relieve oneself were permitted, she decided to show her ass – literally.

Woman on Frontier Airlines flight pulls her pants down and threatens to pee in the aisle (Image Credit: Julie Voshell Hartman/Facebook via The Messenger)

Cameras were rolling on a November 20 flight from Orlando to Philadelphia went it all went down. The video of the incident starts off with a woman in the aisle in a heated exchange with a flight attendant.

The woman puts her sweater on the back of a seat, says sorry to everyone, then proceeds to pull her pants down. She squats in the aisle as if she was going to start peeing right there.

When her fellow passengers voice their displeasure with having to see her bare ass, she pulls her pants up and starts yelling. She can be heard saying, “I don’t give a f–k. F–k you! I gotta go pee!”

Now, I know what you’re going to say. That’s gross. Yes it is, but don’t worry this woman isn’t completely insane. The mask firmly secured around the bottom of her chin is a dead give away.

She’s a woman of science and health. She’s only going to pretend to pee in the aisle. She would never actually do that. That’s a move for crazy people.

Another Frontier Airlines Passenger Who Could Use A Tranq Dart

A fellow passenger, who captured a video of the incident, reviewed the game film on Facebook. Julie Voshell Hartman wrote, “I had the most awful experience flying home from Florida this afternoon.”

“A passenger was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children,” she continued. “I literately had a front-row seat to the spectacle.”

Hartman then says that the woman threatened others on the flight. She said, “She threatened to kill another passenger. She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying again.”

Pulling your pants down in the middle of an aisle might sound like something that would lead to an arrest. That doesn’t appear to have happened to our chinstrap mask wearing passenger.

Security never stepped in and the woman wasn’t forcibly removed from the plane. In fact, another passenger provided some video from after the flight landed. It shows the pants dropper walking outside of the airport as if nothing happened.

Laurette Miller said, “I was on this flight! A few rows behind you. She was NOT arrested! She was in the parking lot 15 min after we got off.”

Miller continued, “She didn’t even have a security escort!”

Safe travels people. We’re in prime lose your mind season while traveling until at least the new year.

Short of implementing tranquilizers, as has been suggested by OutKick’s own Joe Kinsey, there isn’t much to stop the crazy out there.

The fact that nothing at all happened to this lady is just going to encourage others to drop trou whenever they feel the need to prove a point.