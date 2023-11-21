‘Possessed’ Woman On Frontier Flight Should’ve Been Blasted With An Elephant Tranquilizer

Videos by OutKick

Good luck to those of you flying the budget airlines this week.

Based on a recent Frontier flight from Houston to Denver, some of you budget airline fiends are in for a real treat if the latest video is any indication of just how crazy people are going to act in the sky this holiday season.

If you possess a $19 Frontier flight over the next six weeks, I need you to watch this video and see what could be coming your way. This isn’t just some woman flipping out. We’re talking full bear crawling over seats while possibly foaming at the mouth and ready to fight anyone and everyone at 30,000 feet in the sky.

I’ve watched hundreds upon hundreds of airline freakout videos and this one is just different. We’re talking a whole new level of possessed.

Watch:

“I think your sister just filmed one of the most insane plane freakouts to date, gotta be top five,” one Reddit user wrote to the person who uploaded the five-minute gem.

If you didn’t watch the full video, you don’t realize just how many crazy people were on this flight. The possessed lady is the main attraction, but the “You better find Jesus” lady has all the tools to be just as insane on an upcoming flight.

Are we to the point where flight attendants should be able to shoot passengers with tranquilizers?

Yes.

I’m talking knock their asses out cold. Frontier should save one row of seats to dump sedated passengers. If there are no more seats available. Start piling up the sedated passengers on top of each other.

It’s time.

We’ve allowed this to go on far too long.

I want agents riding on budget airline planes to protect against the crazies.

I want them being blasted with elephant tranquilizers right in the side of the neck from 30 rows away.

Give the air marshals tranquilizer sniper rifles. On Frontier and Spirit flights, the attendants should alert passengers that if they decide to cause problems, they will be knocked TF out with drugs fully capable of taking out Hunter Biden and there are air marshalls on the plane who will shoot.

Fair is fair.

You want to cause problems and climb over seats like a crazed animal, well, we’re taking back our planes and you’ll be taking a poisoned dart.