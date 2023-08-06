Free Agent QB Carson Wentz Working Out In Gear From All Three Former NFL Teams, Eagles, Colts and Commanders

Videos by OutKick

The former #2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is unemployed. Quarterback Carson Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles. But he played relatively mediocre football over his next three seasons in Philly before the team traded him to the Indianapolis Colts. After a disastrous late-season collapse in 2021, the Colts shipped him to the Washington Commanders.

Wentz started seven games for the Commanders last year and the team went 2-5. The team’s other two starters last year — Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell — went a combined 6-3-1.

So the market for Wentz is not robust, obviously. He remains unsigned, but he’s not giving up his NFL dreams.

NFL free agent QB Carson Wentz spent last season with the Washington Commanders after five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Wentz posted a picture on Instagram of him working out on his own, trying to stay sharp in case he gets that call.

In the photo, Wentz is repping gear from all three teams for which he played in the NFL. He donned an Eagles helmet, Commanders jersey and Colts shorts.

He captioned the photo, “Back in the lab … just looks a little different so far this year 🙃 #alternateuniforms #trainingcamp2023”

Carson Wentz's Frankenstein practice outfit is something else. pic.twitter.com/ll54MG7FYc — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 6, 2023

Well, that’s certainly … something. Not exactly sure what Wentz is going for here, unless to remind us all that he played — mostly badly — for three NFL franchises.

Now the former top NFL Draft pick and near NFL MVP can’t find a job. Wentz is just 30 years old, so he theoretically has some years left to play. But the fact that no team even wants him as a backup is alarming for his future prospects in the league.

But quarterbacks get hurt and teams panic. It’s likely that Wentz finds his way onto an NFL roster at some point.

If not, he can always head to the XFL.

I’d watch that.