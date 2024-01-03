Freddie Mercury Showed Up On Some Lady’s Spoon

Videos by OutKick

We’re just a few days into 2024 and we have the first instance of the ghostly visage of a dead celebrity showing up in some kind of object. This year, that honor goes to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury who is alleged to have shown up in the handle of a Tennessee woman’s spoon.

According to Metro, Nancy DeTrana a professor who lives in Lenoir City, Tennessee.

Her 13-year-old daughter is the one who was using a spoon when she noticed what appears to be one of those weird stains that dish soap sometimes leaves (which, by the way, why is that even a thing that happens? Soap’s sole purpose to clean things. Why would it leave more stains?). In this case, that stain looked to be in the shape of Freddie Mercury.

Don’t bother looking too hard for an overbite and mustache, because she saw a full-body Mercury apparition in that spoon. A very specific one from the mid-1980s when Mercury would don a yellow leather jacket.

“You can see a clearly defined head, a body, two legs, and an arm raised up in a fist,” DeTrana said. “I saw Freddie Mercury straight away doing his iconic pose, it spoke of complete Freddie.’

I kind of see it. Others see Elvis, which is also fair.

As far as celebrities showing up on spoons or on grilled cheese sandwiches or whatever, this is one of the better ones. Much better than the time a guy claimed John Lennon appeared in his beer.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time the legendary Queen frontman has shown up on a spoon.

Looks more like a Lego version of Freddie Mercury to me, but that still counts as a Freddie Mercury spoon sighting.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle

Celebritiesfreddie mercuryMusicQueenSpoon

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply