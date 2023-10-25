Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ Could Help Replace Insulin Injections

Videos by OutKick

Researchers have been looking for ways to help those dealing with diabetes avoid insulin injections, and it seems like the key may lay in Queen’s seminal stadium anthem “We Will Rock You.”

Actually, the key is in specially bio-engineered cells, but “We Will Rock You” helps.

As you probably know, insulin is an important hormone in converting food into energy and controlling blood sugar. People with diabetes don’t produce enough of it and typically have to undergo insulin injections.

A team of researchers in Switzerland wanted to find an easier way to give people the insulin they need.

So, they came developed implantable, insulin-producing cells. How did they do this? Hell if I know. I have a degree in radio-television. This is way above my pay grade. As far as I know, there’s some kind of sorcery involved.

Fortunately, for the rest of us, the folks at ETH Zurich got the job done.

What makes these cells interesting is that the release of insulin can be controlled from outside the body via sound waves.

The late Freddie Mercury performs with Queen at Wembley Stadium in 1986. That was 37 years before some Swiss scientists realized that one of the band’s songs might have some medical use. (Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Some Tunes Work Better Than Others

The team tested several different sounds and songs at various levels. According to the study, some of the findings were what you’d expect. Like the fact that these cells would just as much listen to nothing as they would BBC News, which caused them to release the same amount of insulin as silence.

After testing an array of songs including “Für Elise,” the Beatle’s “She Loves You,” Eagles’ (not the Eagles’) “Hotel California,” and the Johann Christoph Friederich Bach banger “Sonata No. 6.”

However, no song got the cells to drop their insulin payload quite like “We Will Rock You,” the foot-stompiest song of Queen’s 1977 album, News of the World.

There was no word on whether they played “We Are The Champions” immediately after like a classic rock station would.

According to the study, the song worked best when played at 85db, which is about as loud as a blender.

It makes sense that a song like that would get the cells grooving and coughing up insulin. However, it makes you wonder if it’d be possible to get the cells moving too much.

What if we played one of the band’s other songs? “Dragon Attack” or “Stone Cold Crazy” seem like they’d get the job done.

But then what if we tried something super heavy? Would it be a problem to cue up Slayer’s “Raining Blood?” Is that too fast and bombastic for this sort of thing?

These are the questions I have.

Hopefully, this is the first step in the development that would certainly help make a lot of people’s lives much easier.

