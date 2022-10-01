Massive Frat Fight At Ole Miss Game Shows Life In Student Section

There are times at football games where the better fight ends up in the stands. That might’ve been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands.

Ole Miss frat members, wearing sport coats, had a full blown boxing match with other fans.

Hell, yeah! Damn right!

Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty,

Who The Hell Are We? Hey!

Flim Flam, Bim Bam

Ole Miss By Damn! pic.twitter.com/MZ6k46REMh — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 1, 2022

Folks take their college football in the South very seriously, so there had to be a good reason for this fight to pop off. Maybe someone got it started by talking about the ugly blazers these fraternity members were wearing?

Honestly, I imagine Lane Kiffin would be happy to know that fans were showing this much passion in the stands.

The action on the field was riveting, with Ole Miss fighting off Kentucky 22-19. We saw some massive hits on the playing field, while this frat fight only delivered a few landed punches. But, I would seriously pay to see more of these type of matchups.

OLE MISS KNOCKS OFF NO. 7 KENTUCKY; RELOADED REBS NOW 5-0

There truly is nothing like frat guys trying to act tough in a frat fight. At least we know a good chunk of these guys will be able to afford expensive lawyers if needed.