Ole Miss Beats No. 7 Kentucky In Oxford; Reloaded Rebels Now 5-0

OXFORD, Mississippi – Have the Ole Miss Rebels just reloaded after a school record 10-win regular season in 2021?

No. 14 Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) is already halfway back there after a 22-19 victory over No. 7 Kentucky in front of a sold-out crowd of 64,038 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss outgained Kentucky in winning its 13th straight home game going back to the 2020 season.

The Rebels’ schedule lightens up a bit now with a trip to Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) on Saturday, followed by Auburn (3-1, 1-0 entering LSU game Saturday night) at home the next week. Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) lost its 11 straight SEC West road game under coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday.

Kentucky reached the 12-yard line in the final minute with a chance to win, but quarterback Will Levis fumbled after a hit by defensive end Jared Ivey. And defensive end Tavius Robinson recovered. The Rebels ran out the clock.

Absolutely insane ending in Oxford. Holy crap. Ole Miss wins one play after it looked like Kentucky had thrown the winning TD. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 1, 2022

Kentucky previously was driving for a go-ahead field goal or touchdown with under four minutes to go when Levis kept on a 3rd-and-2 play from the Rebels’ 19-yard-line. But linebacker Austin Keys’ hit on him forced a fumble that safety A.J. Finley recovered at the 21-yard line with 2:55 left.

BIG NIGHT FOR MANNING FAMILY AT A REBEL STADIUM