Frank Vogel The Fall Guy For Shaky Lakers House That LeBron James Built

LeBron James doesn’t usually have final say on his team’s roster, but he does always have a say. A major say.

That’s especially the case with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers before them. James and his representatives helped build those teams. It’s how the Cavs ended up with Shaquille O’Neal, and the Lakers with Anthony Davis. Those were players James believed his teams should target.

He got Davis right, as the Lakers won the championship in the 2020 Disney bubble. But since then, the Lakers have been a bust — and this season best exemplifies that. They could make a case as the most disappointing team in NBA history.

So the Lakers are firing coach Frank Vogel, as relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris. But this massive disappointment of a season hardly falls entirely on the shoulders of Vogel. Instead, James has to share in the blame.

For starters, the Lakers returned just four players from last season’s team — James, Davis, so-so swingman Talen Horton-Tucker ands over-the-hill center Dwight Howard. Eight new players were brought in, with the most notable being All-Star Russell Westbrook, a clunky fit from the beginning.

Other than that, the Lakers went with mostly veterans, with a sprinkling of mostly nondescript younger players. Davis was the team’s youngest star at the age of 29. But his body historically been that of a 59-year old, with injuries continuously keeping him off the floor for long stretches.

Others who are well past prime time were brought in — from Carmelo Anthony to Wayne Ellington to Avery Bradley to Trevor Ariza to Kent Bazemore to DeAndre Jordan. Ariza and Jordan were released before the end of the season, and if Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has his druthers, multiple others will be let go this offseason, too.

That list includes Westbrook, who the Lakers tried to unload ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, even offering him for fading Houston Rockets point John Wall, who sat out the entire season as Houston sought a trade. It would have been the perfect deal, a move that swapped one vastly overpaid dimming star for another.

But it was not to be. The Rockets wanted a first-round pick as part of the deal, and the Lakers traded most of those to land Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2019.

Individually, James, 37, remains fantastic. There’s no questioning that. While he finished the season on the injured list with a bum ankle, he still averaged 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. In an otherwise lost season, he was still the Lakers’ greatest hope. Without him, they would have been lucky to win 25 games.

But that’s because of the players around him, the same players who received LeBron’s stamp of approval.

As one rival GM told OutKick earlier this season, “LeBron is a wonderful player, still the guy you build the team around. But he’s a terrible GM.”

Later, that same GM said James is no longer capable of carrying a team on his shoulders. Not at this stage of his career.

So it really doesn’t matter who coaches LeBron and the Lakers. Talent always wins in the NBA. Older players struggle to defend, unable to keep up with the size and speed of a young man’s game. And this year’s Lakers were horrible defensively.

Again, that had little to do with Vogel and his philosophy. Again, it had considerably more to do with the roster. On top of just being old, the Lakers suffered countless injuries, many at the worst possible moments. It kept them from stringing together any sort of meaningful streak.

This has been the story for James. Earlier in his career, he brought you drama (his words, actually) but also big names and championships. If things went awry, the coach took the fall. It happened with David Blatt in Cleveland, as Blatt was canned midway through his second season. In his first, the Cavs reached the Finals.

In other words, what happened to Vogel in LA is no surprise. This is just the way it generally works in the NBA. If the team fails, the coach takes the fall. But if the roster remains the same, or close to the same, it won’t be any different for the next guy on the sideline.

Everyone is at the mercy of the team that LeBron James built. In that area especially, James’ skills are eroding. Vogel just provided a reason to place your focus on that truth elsewhere.

