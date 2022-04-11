Lakers Parting Ways With HC Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel’s been asked to exit Los Angeles stage left. Vogel’s being fired as the head coach of the Lakers after just three seasons.

Though many considered the Lakers to be the favorites before the season began, they finished the 2021-22 campaign with the eighth-worst record in the league, 33-49, and missed the playoffs.

Which makes Los Angeles’ 146-141 win over Denver on Sunday Vogel’s last game in purple and gold. The firing, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is expected to be made official soon, perhaps as early as Monday morning.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Following LA’s season-ending win, Vogel was asked about Wojnarowski’s report and responded: “I haven’t been told shit, and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game.”

In three seasons with Vogel as head coach, Los Angeles won an NBA Championship in the league’s “bubble,” then were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs in 2021, and missed the postseason entirely in 2022. The uneven results came despite a roster that includes superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles won just six of their final 24 games since the All-Star break, a losing streak that likely sealed Vogel’s not-so-Hollywood ending.

