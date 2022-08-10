Frank Gore, Former NFL RB, Arrested For Assault

Frank Gore, owner of the third-most rushing yards in NFL history, has been arrested and charged with assault. It stems from a July domestic violence dispute.

TMZ Sports reported this morning that Gore was arrested late last month at the Tropicana Atlantic City in New Jersey. Police charged the 39-year-old former Pro Bowler with simple assault. The victim was an unnamed 28-year-old female.

Atlantic City police detailed the arrest in a Tuesday news release:

“Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident.”

Gore was arrested days later.

In 16 NFL seasons, Gore played for the 49ers, Colts, Bills, Dolphins and Jets. He retired in June, despite having not played since the 2020 season. Gore ended his career with 16,000 rushing yards, 81 touchdowns and five Pro Bowls.

Since exiting the NFL, Gore has taken up boxing. He made his in-ring debut in December, losing to former NBA point guard Deron Williams in an exhibition bout. Gore then fought for a second time in May—his first professional fight—and secured a knockout win over Yaya Olorunsola.

Today was a great day!!!

Want to thank my team for all the hard work‼️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/k5Y2n5Nhh7 — Frank Gore (@frankgore) May 15, 2022

Frank Gore is expected to face charges in court sometime in October.

