Frank Gore Agrees To Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

Former NFL running back Frank Gore agreed to a guilty plea to settle criminal charges he faced after his arrest last summer.

According to TMZ, Gore pleaded guilty to violating the public health nuisance code. The judge ordered him to pay fines and court fees totaling around $2,000.

Gore had been charged with simple assault in July 2022 after an incident involving a 28-year-old woman in Atlantic City.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Atlantic City police stated that the 39-year-old Gore “forcibly” gripped the woman, who was naked, by her hair. Then, he “violently dragged her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.”

The incident occurred at the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower.

At the time, police who spoke with the woman said she “did not exhibit signs of injury” following the incident. But, Gore was ultimately charged after further investigation.

He never publicly commented on the incident.

Before officially retiring last summer, Gore spent 16 years in the NFL. He’s been out of the league since 2020 but suited up for San Francisco, Miami and the New York Jets during his career.

The five-time Pro Bowler rushed for 16,000 yards — the third most in league history. He finished his career with 81 touchdowns.