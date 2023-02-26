Iowa Coach Has Bizarre Staring Contest With A Ref During Win Over Michigan State

Videos by OutKick

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was back to behaving in strange fashion during a Saturday win over Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes pulled off an awesome comeback win over the Spartans to shock fans. Despite being down 13 with less than two minutes to go, the Hawkeyes started to light it up to force OT and ultimately earned a 112-106 win in overtime.

However, that wasn’t the most interesting part of the game. The most interesting part of the matchup was when McCaffery, who has a history of bizarre behavior, decided to have a legit staring contest with a ref near the end of regulation.

Fran McCaffrey is a freak pic.twitter.com/qa2u0WWD2e — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 25, 2023

This was a clown move from Fran McCaffery.

There’s nothing worse than a fake tough guy in sports. Here’s a newsflash for everyone out there. Most people playing sports aren’t that hard.

Whether it’s Ja Morant acting tough or the Iowa basketball coach trying to intimidate a ref, these dudes aren’t as tough as they think.

It’s comical to pretend otherwise. What was McCaffery really thinking at this moment? Was he going to throw a punch and end his career on the spot? Absolutely not.

As American Joyride viewers know, I happen to know some guys who are actual tough guys who have kicked in doors and killed people in war. They openly mock fake hardos like this dude. They’re actual warriors and do not behave like this.

As the kids say, if you’re feeling froggy, jump. If not, sit the hell down. Fran McCaffery is a multi-millionaire coach.

He’s not a biker gang leader. Literally nobody fears him or believes for one second he’s going to do anything. Stare all you want. It doesn’t change the fact it’s an act. Seriously, look at the screenshot below and do your best to not laugh your butt off.

It should be interesting to see what circus act Fran McCaffery comes up with next. While it makes him look like an idiot, it’s very entertaining for the rest of us.