Iowa Coach Plays Fake Tough Guy With The Refs, Embarrasses Himself

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery behaved like a child Sunday night during a loss to the Badgers.

Late in regulation during the 78-75 OT loss to Wisconsin, McCaffery lost his cool with the officiating, earned himself a technical and then put on a show for the ages.

The Iowa coach, who is 63, acted like a kid pretending to be tough so that he could convince someone to back off. However, this isn’t middle school. It’s Big Ten basketball and his antics were downright embarrassing.

What was Fran McCaffery thinking?

Seriously, what the hell was McCaffery doing against the Badgers? There was just a few minutes left in the game, and instead of keeping his cool, he got T’d up and melted down in a fashion that was straight comical.

Nothing was funnier than when he told his assistant to get off of him. As a general rule of life, people who act this tough rarely are in real life.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery melts down against Wisconsin. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MilenniAlcholic/status/1602110932884357121)

There was no chance in hell McCaffery was going to do anything to the refs. He might have childish behavior tendencies that he displayed Sunday night, but he’s not dumb enough to actually go after a ref.

So, instead, he just fumed like he might if his assistants weren’t there to hold him back. There’s a legit scene in “Mighty Ducks” that perfectly captures this attitude.

Enjoy the loss, McCaffery. Next time, chill out and don’t make a fool out of yourself on national TV.