Fox’s Will Cain Has Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen Ranked As NFL’s Best Postseason QBs

Fourteen teams begin NFL postseason play this weekend. And as Fox News’ Will Cain sees it, a trio of quarterbacks from those teams, led by Patrick Mahomes, stands out above the rest.

“Here’s what I think is fair to say,” began Cain on The Will Cain Podcast. “Mahomes, [Joe] Burrow and [Josh] Allen deserve your top three spots.”

Per Cain, ranking the remaining 11 quarterbacks is essentially a crapshoot. That’s especially true with backup signal callers starting in Miami and Baltimore because of injury.

“Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown — backup quarterbacks outside of San Francisco — deserves the last two or three spots,” continued Cain.

One backup, however, has stood out to Cain. And he just so happens to be a rookie. But he’s not without questions.

“Brock Purdy’s been really good. And shockingly good, but totally unproven in the playoffs,” added Cain.

Patrick Mahomes is a clear top choice amongst Will Cain’s postseason quarterback rankings. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images).

Will Cain Doesn’t Have Much Faith In The Other 11 QBs

After Mahomes, Burrow and Allen, Cain seems to think it’s anyone’s guess how the remaining quarterbacks will perform, and should be ranked. Though he’s higher on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott than most, the other 10 quarterbacks don’t inspire much confidence from Cain.

“You’re betting on Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins, and Daniel Jones. No,” uttered Cain. “Not me. No thank you.

“I do think you could put these names into a grab bag…except, keep Mahomes, Burrow and Allen at the top.”

Tough to argue Cain’s stance.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to see if Cain got it right. Buffalo and Cincinnati are both in action on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the weekend off as the AFC’s top-seed.

